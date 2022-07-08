Vehicle stolen and other reports

A Mercury Mariner was reported stolen at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at 1005 Ulstad Ave. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Axel Xavier Christensen, 19, on a local warrant at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at 815 S. Broadway. 

Police arrested Daniel Joseph Morris, 35, on a local warrant at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at 2111 Stevens St.

 

1 arrested for order violation

Police arrested Kweh Nee, 43, after receiving a report of someone violating a harassment restraining order at 9:08 p.m. Thursday at 118 S. Third Ave. 

