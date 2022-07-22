Wind causes delays with water tower project and other construction updates

The following are updates on the city’s construction projects, as provided by the city:

Central water tower construction

The tower crew is continually plagued with wind delays. They could be welding more sections together but are out of room at the base of the tower.

U.S. Highway resurfacing and flood mitigation

Work this week included the following:

• Concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk and median installation between Elizabeth Avenue and Katherine Street

• Excavation and installation of the new aggregate base between Clark Street and the channel bridge

• Pavement removal, grading, aggregate base and culvert installation for intersection improvements between Garfield Avenue and Prospect Avenue

• Street lighting work throughout the corridor

Most of this work will continue next week.

East Main Street resurfacing and trail project

The only work to take place this week was some of the electrical work on the traffic signals at Blake Avenue that will be required for the addition of the pedestrian crossing signals and pushbuttons. This work will continue next week along with more grading work for the trail near the I-35 ramps.

Washington Avenue/Main Street parking lot

The final lift of bituminous was scheduled for Friday. The only work remaining will be the paint striping, which is expected to take place next week.

Overlay areas

The concrete crew replaced the curb and gutter on Happy Trails Lane and East Richway Drive that was damaged or settled this week. They do not yet have a definite timeline for returning to complete the mill and overlay work.

Hammer Road resurfacing

The contractor plans to begin the centerline culvert replacements next week. Hammer Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday between Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Freeborn County Road 45 (Sorensen Road). Local traffic will have access but will need to come from either the east or the west depending on which culvert is being worked on. The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.