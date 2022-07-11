Woman arrested after car crashes into house and other reports

Police arrested Benita Velez, 32, for third-degree test refusal, driving under the influence, driver’s license restriction violation, hit-and-run and no proof of insurance after a car reportedly crashed into a house at 3:47 a.m. Saturday at 519 Triangle Drive.

Man arrested for domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Juan Ortega Cortez, 47, for domestic abuse no contact order violation at 6:29 a.m. Thursday at 72015 315th St. in Hartland.

License plates stolen, recovered

License plates were reported taken off a vehicle parked on a gravel road near Clarks Grove at 5:52 p.m. Friday. The plates were later recovered.

Planter damaged

A planter was reported tipped over and a plant ripped out of the container at 3:37 a.m. Saturday at 144 N. Broadway.

Fraudulent checks reported

Two fraudulent checks were reported at 2:08 p.m. Saturday at 115 S. Maple St. in Conger.

Man injured after fall from building

Deputies received a report of a 62-year-old man who had fallen about 16 feet off a building at 11:16 a.m. Sunday at 18681 650th Ave. in Alden. The man was transported to the hospital.

Vehicles broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 10:49 a.m. Friday at 1919 Johnson St. A ring and keys were stolen. The break-in reportedly happened overnight.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 429 St. Peter Ave. Keys, a wallet and a sound bar were taken.

Police received a report at 11:03 p.m. Friday of a suspicious person circling cars in the area of Columbus Avenue and Johnson Street. The caller had also had a vehicle broken into overnight.

Keys were reported stolen from a vehicle at 10:50 p.m. Saturday at 317 Johnson St.

A key was reported taken from a vehicle at 12:18 p.m. Sunday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Window broken out of house

A window was reported broken out of a house at 11:50 p.m. Friday at 819 Garfield Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 5:27 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run near South Washington Avenue and William Street.

1 arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested Cao Anh Phatala, 20, after receiving a report at 1:10 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident at 411 S. Broadway.

Spray-paint reported

A male juvenile was reported spray-painting a semi at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at 1521 E. Hawthorne St.

1 arrested on A&D hold, drug possession

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 31, on an arrest and detain hold and fifth-degree possession at 7:19 p.m. Saturday near East Third Street and Frank Avenue.

Bike reported stolen

A bike was reported stolen at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at 321 James Ave. The theft occurred between 1 and 7 p.m.

Assault reported

Deputies received a report at 11:20 p.m. Sunday of a man who was assaulted earlier in the day when dropping off his recycling at 25237 755th Ave. in Clarks Grove.

2 injured in motorcycle crash

Two people were reportedly flown by helicopter to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on 832nd Avenue in Hollandale. The crash took place at 4:40 p.m. No other information was immediately available.