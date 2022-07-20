Woman arrested after leaving scene of crash, walking into bar

Albert Lea police arrested Sylvia Garcia Guy, 64, for multiple charges Tuesday after she reportedly struck another car and then walked away into the Nasty Habit bar.

Police stated Guy was arrested on charges of felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession, gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation, gross misdemeanor driving while impaired and gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.

The crash occurred at 2:13 p.m. outside of 209 S. Washington Ave.

Police stated Guy crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle driven by Mae Marie Christensen, 63.

Christensen was taken by private party to the emergency room.

1 arrested on warrant, possession

Police arrested David Anthony Roe, 33, on a local warrant and a new charge of fifth-degree possession at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at 621 E. 11th St.

Man turns self in on warrant

Tavares Aaron Walker, 39, turned himself in on a warrant at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.