1 arrested for counterfeit check and other reports
Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Police arrested Jason Alan Roe, 44, for dishonored check and counterfeit check after a traffic stop at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Frank Avenue.
Man turns self in on warrant
Antonio Lamonte Smith turned himself in on a warrant at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
3 arrested on warrants
Deputies picked up Abraham Jon Groth, 30, on a local warrant at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday after he was reportedly arrested in Steele County.
Deputies picked up Eric Lee Sickenger, 47, at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in New Richland after he was arrested on a local warrant in Waseca County.
Police arrested Varian Montaque Townsend, 48, on a Sherburne County warrant at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at 424 E. Seventh St.
Man arrested for meth possession
Police arrested Leslie David Jones, 58, for fifth-degree meth possession at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bay Oaks Drive and Minnesota Highway 13.
Assault, damage reported
Police received a report at 3:44 a.m. Tuesday that someone had been assaulted by another person and that the same person punctured a truck tire at 405 High St.
1 cited for school bus stop arm violation
Police cited Jessica Del Angel, 30, for a school bus stop arm violation at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday after a violation at the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.
Juvenile cited for marijuana
Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.