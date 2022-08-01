1 arrested for counterfeit check and other reports

Police arrested Jason Alan Roe, 44, for dishonored check and counterfeit check after a traffic stop at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Frank Avenue.

Man turns self in on warrant

Antonio Lamonte Smith turned himself in on a warrant at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies picked up Abraham Jon Groth, 30, on a local warrant at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday after he was reportedly arrested in Steele County.

Deputies picked up Eric Lee Sickenger, 47, at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in New Richland after he was arrested on a local warrant in Waseca County.

Police arrested Varian Montaque Townsend, 48, on a Sherburne County warrant at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at 424 E. Seventh St.

Man arrested for meth possession

Police arrested Leslie David Jones, 58, for fifth-degree meth possession at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bay Oaks Drive and Minnesota Highway 13.

Assault, damage reported

Police received a report at 3:44 a.m. Tuesday that someone had been assaulted by another person and that the same person punctured a truck tire at 405 High St.

1 cited for school bus stop arm violation

Police cited Jessica Del Angel, 30, for a school bus stop arm violation at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday after a violation at the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.