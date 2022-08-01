1 injured in rollover crash on I-35 north of Geneva

An Iowa man was reported injured Monday afternoon in a rollover on Interstate 35 north of Geneva.

Gregory George Wall, 67, of Sioux City, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Wall was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra southbound near milepost 24 pulling a camper trailer when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle entered the southbound ditch and rolled over.

The crash occurred at 1:54 p.m.

Wall’s passenger, Janet Sue Wall, 67, was not injured.

The report stated the State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor