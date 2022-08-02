2 arrested after chase in stolen vehicle and other reports

Two juvenile males were reportedly arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle at 11:02 a.m. Monday near East Hawthorne Street and Marie Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen at 6:33 a.m. at 1009 Columbus Ave. and had last been seen at about 10 p.m. the night prior.

Juveniles cited for curfew

Three juveniles were cited for curfew violations at 1:57 a.m. Monday at 701 S. Broadway.

Motorcycle reported stolen

A Harley-Davidson blue and black motorcycle was reported stolen at 7:05 a.m. Monday from off the street at 230 Pearl St. The theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. the night prior and 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday at 1310 Sheridan St.

Tampering with vehicle reported

Police received a report at 4:29 p.m. Monday of four males tampering with a neighbor’s vehicle on Ulstad Avenue.

Items stolen from vehicle

Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 7:49 p.m. Monday at 522 Minnesota Ave. Items included frisbee golf items, a checkbook, fishing pole, tackle box, tablet, and an iPad.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 8:31 p.m. Monday that someone tried breaking into a window at 1030 S. Newton Ave.

Gas reported stolen

Theft of about $20 in fuel was reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St.