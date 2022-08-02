2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Tyler Leroy Egeness, 28, for third degree driving while intoxicated at 10:01 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person who had broken out a window on a vehicle and then took off.

Police arrested Dustin Craig Rayman for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:07 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 11:20 p.m. Friday at 2218 E. Main St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Sean David Bogren, 53, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:28 p.m. Friday art 1611 S.E. Broadway.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested William Jay Kirchner, 33, on a barred Iowa license and Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 8:39 p.m. Friday on South Fourth Avenue.

Police arrested Paul Everett David, 40, on local warrants at 3:33 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Front Street and Spark Avenue.

Police arrested Sa Lay Taw, 29, on a local warrant at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at 411 S. First Ave.

Man arrested for multiple charges

Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, for disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, felony fifth-degree meth possession and gross misdemeanor introduce contraband into a jail facility after receiving three 911 calls starting at 4:57 a.m. Saturday at 716 Lincoln Ave.

Flower pots reported broken

Broken flower pots were reported at 5:04 a.m. Saturday on South Washington Avenue across from Litho Printing and Nancy’s Cafe.

3 cited for disorderly conduct at mall

Police cited Brock James Barrientos, 20, and two juvenile males for disorderly conduct after receiving a report of two males on scooters and one on a bike being disorderly in the food court at Northbridge Mall at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

1 cited for theft

Police cited a juvenile for misdemeanor theft after receiving a report of stolen air pods at 9:24 p.m. Saturday.

Fire reported in portable toilet

A portable toilet was reported on fire at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 201 N. Broadway.

1 arrested on domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested David Henry Simpson, 67, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at 225 E. Third St.

Vehicle reported damaged

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 11 p.m. Sunday at 126 W. Clark St.

Fire reported in vehicle

A fire was reported in the back seat of a vehicle at 6:52 p.m. Friday on 810th Avenue.

Theft reported

A Waste Management garbage can was reported taken at 7:36 p.m. Friday at 10466 755th Ave.