2 arrested for DWI and other reports
Published 10:28 am Monday, August 1, 2022
Police arrested Tyler Leroy Egeness, 28, for third degree driving while intoxicated at 10:01 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person who had broken out a window on a vehicle and then took off.
Police arrested Dustin Craig Rayman for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:07 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.
Catalytic converter stolen
A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 11:20 p.m. Friday at 2218 E. Main St.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Sean David Bogren, 53, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:28 p.m. Friday art 1611 S.E. Broadway.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested William Jay Kirchner, 33, on a barred Iowa license and Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 8:39 p.m. Friday on South Fourth Avenue.
Police arrested Paul Everett David, 40, on local warrants at 3:33 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Front Street and Spark Avenue.
Police arrested Sa Lay Taw, 29, on a local warrant at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at 411 S. First Ave.
Man arrested for multiple charges
Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, for disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, felony fifth-degree meth possession and gross misdemeanor introduce contraband into a jail facility after receiving three 911 calls starting at 4:57 a.m. Saturday at 716 Lincoln Ave.
Flower pots reported broken
Broken flower pots were reported at 5:04 a.m. Saturday on South Washington Avenue across from Litho Printing and Nancy’s Cafe.
3 cited for disorderly conduct at mall
Police cited Brock James Barrientos, 20, and two juvenile males for disorderly conduct after receiving a report of two males on scooters and one on a bike being disorderly in the food court at Northbridge Mall at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave.
1 cited for theft
Police cited a juvenile for misdemeanor theft after receiving a report of stolen air pods at 9:24 p.m. Saturday.
Fire reported in portable toilet
A portable toilet was reported on fire at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 201 N. Broadway.
1 arrested on domestic abuse no contact order violation
Police arrested David Henry Simpson, 67, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at 225 E. Third St.
Vehicle reported damaged
Damage was reported to a vehicle at 11 p.m. Sunday at 126 W. Clark St.
Fire reported in vehicle
A fire was reported in the back seat of a vehicle at 6:52 p.m. Friday on 810th Avenue.
Theft reported
A Waste Management garbage can was reported taken at 7:36 p.m. Friday at 10466 755th Ave.