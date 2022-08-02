2 cited after altercation in jail and other reports

Published 9:34 am Friday, August 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police cited Nicholas John Deppe, 25, and another inmate whose name was redacted for fifth-degree assault after a reported altercation in the Freeborn County jail at 7:09 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

A juvenile was cited for underage drinking at 1:59 a.m. Thursday at 932 Fountain St. 

Damage reported in park bathroom

Damage was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday at the park bathroom at 100 W. Hawthorne St. 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:01 p.m. Thursday of a blue and red bag that was taken from a vehicle at 2102 E. Main St. 

Police received a report at 3:14 p.m. Thursday of used vegetable oil that was reported stolen from five restaurants in Albert Lea. Over 1,000 gallons of oil was estimated taken valued at $5,000. 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:44 p.m. Thursday of an assault that happened the day prior at City Beach, 300 Johnson St. 

Fraudulent charge reported

A $50 transaction from a card that was stolen in Albert Lea was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday at a Kwik Trip in Austin. 

