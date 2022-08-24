PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

Freeborn County

Third District

Court File Number:

24-FA-22-849

Notice of Issuance of Emergency(Ex Parte)

Order for Protection by Publication(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)

____________________

In the Matter of Melinda Ann Walker And On Behalf of Minor Children vs Tommy Lee Walker, Jr.

To Respondent:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:

Freeborn County

District Court

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

Dated: August 15, 2022

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 20, 2022

22-FA-22-849