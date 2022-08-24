24-FA-22-849
Published 8:39 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
District Court
Freeborn County
Third District
Court File Number:
24-FA-22-849
Notice of Issuance of Emergency(Ex Parte)
Order for Protection by Publication(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)
____________________
In the Matter of Melinda Ann Walker And On Behalf of Minor Children vs Tommy Lee Walker, Jr.
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:
Freeborn County
District Court
411 South Broadway
Albert Lea MN 56007
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Dated: August 15, 2022
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 20, 2022
22-FA-22-849