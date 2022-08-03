3 taken to hospital after crash on Lakeview Boulevard

Three people were taken to the hospital Monday evening after a pickup reportedly sideswiped one vehicle and then crashed into a second one before crashing over a retaining wall on Lakeview Boulevard in Albert Lea.

Police stated the crash appeared to be caused by a medical event that took place with the driver of the pickup.

According to the police report, Thomas Wayne Berg, 30, of Albert Lea was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, along with Dawn and Mark Thompson of Albert Lea, who were in a separate vehicle. All three injuries were suspected to be minor.

Email newsletter signup

The report stated Berg was traveling south in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma on Lakeview Boulevard, south of Willamor Road, when he passed a 2019 GMC Acadia, sideswiping the vehicle in the process. The Acadia was driven by Cindy Halvorsen, 69, of Emmons.

Berg then crossed onto oncoming traffic and struck a 2017 GMC Yukon driven by Dawn Thompson, 64.

After that, Berg’s pickup continued in a southerly direction, struck the retaining wall near the road’s intersection with The Fairway and went over the wall.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.