5 things to do this week: Kayaking, lots of music and the fair

By Marissa Hanson and Alex Guerrero

1

Kayaking

Albert Lea Park and Rec, in conjunction with Albert Lea Community Education, will have another free Boathouse Day starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Now is your chance for youth to spend time on the water before school starts. The event is open to students at Albert Lea Area Schools entering kindergarten to 12th grade. All participants must pre-register for the free event. Registration is found at alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1113/summer-2022/park-rec-boathouse-day. Pickup will be at Academy Park, where students will be taken to the boathouse.

2

Country music

Enjoy a country singer performance by Jake McVey at the Bend in the Road at 7 p.m. Thursday. McVey has opened for major country stars including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Little Big Town. Bend in the Road is at 25483 Highway 13 in Manchester.

3

Music in Lake Mills

Come out and hear all of Adam Whitehead’s hits at 6 p.m. Saturday. The performance will take place in Lake Mills at the Lazy Acre Vineyard, at 4776 Bluebill Ave. Starting at 5 p.m., Mr. Taco will have the Happy Donkey mobile food kitchen open.

4

Freeborn County Fair

The Six Best Days of Summer are here. The first day was Tuesday and will run until Sunday. From the Kiddie Farm Zone to the beer garden, people of all ages will find something to do. There are carnival rides, 4-H exhibits, the Freeborn County Historical Museum and food. You can also find some entertainment at both Entertainment Square and the Grandstand.

5

Thursdays on Fountain

Thursdays on Fountain returns from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain Lake Gazebo with Great Girls. Bring a lawn chair, sunscreen and get ready to have fun during the free event, which is sponsored by Mercy One.