5 things to do this week: Music, fundraiser and more

1

Music

Flashback will perform a free summer concert from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain Lake Gazebo during Thursdays on Fountain. The band includes Scott Kallberg, Paulette Kallberg, Julie Graber on vocals, and Jamie Kyllo.

2

Bean bag tournament fundraiser

Geneva Bar and Grill, at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva, will host a bean bag tournament Saturday. Money raised will go toward the Albert Lea All Together Inclusive Playground. The double-elimination tournament starts at 3 p.m., and cost is $20 a player. A live band will start at 7 p.m., and there will be a raffle and other prizes. Wristbands for unlimited keg beer are $30.

3

Yoga

Lazy Acre Vineyard, at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills, will host a yoga and wine event at 11 a.m.

Saturday. Registration for the 60-minute all-level class and glass of wine can be found at uptownfitnessandyoga.punchpass.com/classes/11159541

4

Climb

Bergdale Harley-Davidson will host a Flying Dutchman Hill Climb Sunday. Starting at 8:30 a.m., anyone interested should meet at the Bergdale Harley-Davidson location, 905 E. Plaza St., to register. At 9 a.m., the group will ride to New Um for a day of hill climbs at the Flying Dutchman club house. Cost is $10 at the gate, and food and beverages will be provided on the grounds. Call 507-373-5236 with questions.

5

Presentation

In observance of Women’s Equality Day on Friday the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will offer a special self-guided tour of women who played a significant role in forming Freeborn County. The one-day event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.