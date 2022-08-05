5 Things to Do This Week: Party at Edgewater, bike rides and more

By Marissa Hanson

Weekend on the Water

Edgewater Park is celebrating its 100th birthday this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join your community to celebrate its history and have some fun. The day will be kicked off with Rock-n-Roll the Lakes biking events, and throughout the day there will be lots of family activities and delicious food and beverages, as well as a show from the Bayside Skiers and free paddleboarding, canoe and kayak rides provided by the Albert Lea Boathouse. Throughout the day, live music will be performed at the bandshell. Don’t miss out on the huge community party in the park.

Bike Rides

Friday at 9 p.m. join others for a fun and free community event. Meeting at the North Broadway parking lot at dusk, the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Albert Lea Main Street Program and Rock-n-Roll the Lakes organizers will host a glow ride. Helmets and a road light are required, and anyone under 12 years old needs an adult companion. You can show up with just the required elements or you can add to the glow. You could wear neon-colored clothes, add glow sticks to your ensemble and add extra lights. The possibilities go on and on.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Rock-n-Roll the Lakes will also host a 10-, 30- and 50-mile ride. The tour starts and ends at Edgewater Park. Check in opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m. All participants are required to wear helmets, and if you are riding the 50-mile route you have to start no later than 9 a.m. The three courses are designed to offer the most scenic and pleasant routes, and there will be food and drinks provided for riders at the rest stops along the courses.

Music at the Museum

At 7 p.m. Friday, The Pumper, the Peddler and the Politician will perform classic rock ’n’ roll at the Freeborn County Historical Museum and Village. Their set list includes rock ’n’ roll from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, including music from Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, the Beatles, the Eagles and more. The performance will be free for members of the museum and $5 for nonmembers.

Super Kids in the park

At 2 p.m. Saturday, kids of all ages from 1 to 100 are invited to come together for some fun hosted by Assembly of God at Bellview Park, 930 Lincoln Ave. There will be balloons, bubbles, stories, snacks, puppets and songs.

Freeborn County Relay for Life

On Friday and Saturday the Relay for Life returns to the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. From 4 to 5 p.m. Friday there will be late registration on site. The silent auction and vendor booths open at 6 p.m. followed by the survivor lap and walk beginning at 6:30 p.m. At 9 p.m. the luminaria ceremony is held, and the silent auction closes and the winners will be announced at 10 p.m. At 6:30 a.m. Saturday there will be the closing remarks followed by the pancake breakfast in the Fairlane Building and 50/50 raffle winner drawing from 7 to 9 a.m.