5 things to do this week: Shangri-la, Daisy Fest and more

1

Shangri-la

The Shangri-la music festival, hosted by Wookiefoot, returns to Harmony Park Thursday through Sunday. On their website, Wookiefoot describes Shangri-la as “a diverse mix of positive message-driven music and all out ‘get your dance on’ sonic delight.” The park is at 79503 298th St, Clarks Grove, and the event is for people 18 and older. Tickets are available at https://shangrilafest.com/ticket-info/

Email newsletter signup

2

Shopping

Midwest Crossroads Market will have its third big sale weekend this year at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The fairgrounds are at 1105 Bridge Ave.

3

Daisy Fest

Daisy Blue Naturals will host the third annual Daisy Fest Outdoor Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Central Park in Albert Lea. Enjoy your choice of food from area vendors and experience entertainment from Wayward and 507 Country. Vendors will also be on site. The festival is centered around all things holistic.

4

Live music

Nici Peper, an Americana singer/songwriter, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lazy Acre Vineyard. Peper’s lyrics reflect the soul and honesty of her gospel background. Lazy Acre Vineyard is at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills.

5

Bean bag tournament

Happy Time Resort, at 526 470th St in Lake Mills, will host a bean bag tournament Sunday. Registration, $5 a person, starts at 12:30 p.m., with play beginning at 1 p.m.