Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘The Big Five-Oh’ 

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22 and 23, for the play “The Big Five-Oh” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

“The Big Five-Oh” is a hilarious comedy and sometimes touching account of a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son, and his future. Whoever said life is better after 50 had better be right. George Thomas is turning 50 on Saturday, and it has been a terrible week. His dog is sick, his son is a slacker, and his daughter wants to marry a Republican. With a neurotic wife and a widowed neighbor providing more challenges than even George can overcome, this may be the worst week of his life. Through these trying days, George will discover the wonders of family, the responsibilities of parenthood, and the results of his latest physical.

There are roles available for three men and four women:

George Thomas: Professor of sociology, 50 years old

Marie Thomas: Loving wife of George, 50 years old

Julie Thomas: Daughter, 25 years old

Eric Thomas: Son, 22 years old

Douglas: Julie’s fiance, 44 years old

Kathy Walters: Widowed neighbor; sweet, grandmotherly type, 65 years old

Sara Donavan: George’s student, 19 years old

Directed by Rory Mattson, eight performances are scheduled for Sept. 29−Oct. 8. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script. Auditions begin at 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights beginning in late August, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.