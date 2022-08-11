Almost 37% voter turnout in Freeborn County in Tuesday election

Almost 37% of Freeborn County residents eligible to vote cast their ballots during the Tuesday primary and special election.

The voter turnout is higher than the turnout in primary elections dating back to at least 2006, according to unofficial results from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office.

The second-highest turnout at a primary election in the same time frame was in 2010 with 31.36%.

According to unofficial results, there were 18,557 people registered to vote in the county as of 7 a.m. on Election Day, and 185 people registered the day of the election.

A total of 6,806 people voted — or 36.68% of those registered — including 1,160 absentee or mail ballots.

On the ballot was the race for Freeborn County sheriff, a local City Council and county commissioner race and the race to fill the 1st District congressional seat vacated with the death of former U.S. House Rep. Jim Hagedorn, along with other various state seats.

The election was slated to be canvassed Thursday.

Voter turnouts in previous primaries

2022: 36.68%

2020: 25.12%

2018: 27.49%

2016: 8.22%

2014: 22.14%

2012: 15.88%

2010: 31.36%

2008: 21.27%

2006: 20.04%

— Information from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office