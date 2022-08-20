April Jeppson: How do you research before big purchases? 

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I feel like I learn something new all the time. My kids are always enlightening me on the newest or funniest things. Maybe it’s a trick my daughter learned for Google Slides, or a meme my son came across. Then you have my job. I learned about a new elliptical style machine a few weeks ago. The other day I started learning about how much work goes into partnerships and contract rewriting. Today, I’m learning how to replace pool cue tips.

I’m curious by nature and love to learn. Sometimes I almost come to a screeching halt if I don’t understand something. If I’m responsible for making a purchase or giving a presentation I have to know everything there is to know about the subject. I need to understand it so well that no matter what questions arise, I’ll be comfortable answering them.

When I’m online shopping, I spend an abnormally large amount of time reading through the reviews. Most people would say, “oh it’s only $5, if it doesn’t work I’ll just get a different size.” Not me. I go to various websites and compare prices, quantities, shipping costs and speed of delivery. When I finally pull the trigger, I know I’m getting exactly what I want.

I just purchased a new mattress the other day. I looked online for weeks doing research on the various pros and cons of each material. Quilted, foam, cooling, coil … Then I had to learn about hip pain and side sleeping. I reached out to friends and asked everyone if they liked their mattress and where they purchased it.

Eventually I felt confident enough to step foot in a local furniture store. I knew price points, brands and firmness levels. I was familiar with the benefits of a variety of features. I was able to walk through the showroom without feeling pressure that I was going to get taken advantage of by the salesperson. I asked a few questions and they showed me a couple options that fit the bill. Within minutes I had found two mattresses that were promising. I left the store with more information to process, but I knew I was getting close.

I then went home and did research on those two models. I wanted to read reviews from others who had purchased those mattresses. See if anyone had anything to say after they had slept on them for a few months. I also wanted to verify that the prices I was being offered were fair. After another week and a half of information digging and quiet contemplation, I headed back to the store. I laid down on both the mattress again and instantly knew which one I wanted. I was knowledgeable and confident in my decision and genuinely excited to get better sleep.

The more expensive an item is, the more research I do. These pool cue tips are very inexpensive and most people would have just purchased some without much thought because, hey, it’s only $10. But not me. I’ve spent an hour learning, measuring, reading and pricing out options. I now know a weird amount of information about this subject but I’m cool with that. I love to learn.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.