Ask a Trooper: Rules on hoods and fenders in Minnesota

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question 1: Does a person need a hood on a vehicle to drive it down the highway legally?

Answer 1: No.

Question 2: What is the law regarding vehicle fenders and tires sticking out beyond the sides of a vehicle?

Answer 2: According to Minnesota State Statute 169.734. “Every passenger automobile shall have fenders, or other devices, that are designed to prevent, as far as practicable, water, dirt or other material being thrown up and to the rear by the wheels of the vehicle.” So every vehicle must have fenders. In reference to wheels sticking out, if the wheels go out beyond the outside of the vehicle, then they would not meet the part of “…as far as practicable…”. If someone was to have wider wheels on their vehicle that stuck out past the fender, they would need some type of fender flare added on.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.