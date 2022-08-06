Bring the kids: Albert Lea Safety Event Tuesday at Morin Park

Families are invited to the Albert Lea Safety Event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. at Morin Park, 227 St. Mary Ave. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Some of the activities available include the following:

Meet first responders and community partners.

Try the combat challenge course set up by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department.

Jump in the bounce house

See big rigs and a helicopter up close

Also face painting, yard games and more