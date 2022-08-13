Candidates announced for WCTA directors

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s (WCTA) Nominating Committee members Michael Kettwick, Raejean Garcia, Scott Meinders, James Hemberger, andKenneth Hansen met on Wednesday.

The committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Mark R. Johnson and Dale Meinders.

The Nominating Committee named the following members to be on the 2022 ballot: Dylan Voortmann of Buffalo Center, Iowa, and Darrick Weissenfluh of Forest City, Iowa.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 22 annual meeting. Members can vote by mail or in person at the meeting.

The Sept. 22 meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School gym and via web conference.