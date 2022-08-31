Catalytic converter cut off and other reports

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report of a catalytic converter that was cut off a vehicle at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday at 21714 733rd Ave. in Albert Lea. 

 

Possible burglary reported

A possible burglary was reported at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday at 306 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies brought back Divad Bellikka, 20, and Julio Cesar Mendez, 28, from Mower County on local warrants at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday.

 

Bean field damaged

Deputies received a report that someone had driven through a bean field at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday at 21130 880th Ave. in Albert Lea. 

 

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Dylan Ray Watson, 29, for disorderly conduct at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday at 318 Euclid St. in Alden. 

 

Greens damaged at golf course

Police received a report at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday that a group of juveniles had done some major damage to some of the greens at Oak View Golf Course, 25177 665th Ave. in Alden. 

 

1 arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction

Police arrested Catherine Rose Sandberg, 37, for disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Juveniles cited for e-cigarette possession

Two juveniles were cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Juveniles cited for disorderly conduct, one for assault

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited three juveniles for disorderly conduct at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane. 

 

Theft reported

A theft of almost $82 in items was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred on Saturday.

