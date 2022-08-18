Check forgery and other reports

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday of check forgery at 2611 Bridge Ave.

Fence reported cut

A fence was reported cut with a bolt cutter at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at 17424 780th Ave., Albert Lea. The owner was unsure when the damage had occurred.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday at 404 Fountain St.

1 arrested for obstructing, driving after cancellation

Police arrested Derrick Jacqueay Roberson, 44, for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and obstructing the legal process at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Blake Avenue and East Main Street.

Headphones stolen

Headphones were reported stolen at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday at 1725 E. Main St.