Council approves resolution urging Walz to call special session to pass bonding, tax bills

The Albert Lea City Council passed a resolution Monday urging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to call a special session to pass a bonding bill and tax bill with a local government aid increase.

City officials have requested $30 million through the bonding bill for the city’s wastewater treatment facility, which is expected to cost $60 million. The wastewater treatment facility was constructed in 1981 and is facing new regulations for phosphorus removal through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“The Albert Lea Wastewater Treatment Facility is a critical piece of infrastructure for ensuring the vitality and growth of the city of Albert Lea,” said City Manager Ian Rigg.

He said without sufficient funding assistance, the cost of the new plant will have a significant negative impact on businesses that rely on the plant and for the community as a whole.

Regarding the tax bill, Rigg said the local government aid appropriation has not kept up with city needs and inflation, making it more difficult for cities to provide services without imposing large property tax increases.

The resolution not only urges Walz to declare a special session but calls on lawmakers to work in a bipartisan way to pass the two bills.

“Looking at this for our city, it’s imperative that the state of Minnesota understands the importance of their involvement in all of our communities throughout the state of Minnesota,” said Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. “Hopefully by declaring this and asking for a special session, the governor will see the importance of these funds to be spent in communities throughout the state of Minnesota to help us continue to provide services to all of our citizens.”

The action comes as the state has a record $9.25 billion budget surplus.