Court dispositions: April 14-15, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

April 14

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 36, 604 5th St. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for time served 60 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for time served 60 days. Fees $80. Count 3: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Dismissed.

Derek Charles Gall, 42, 4839 Co. Rd. 5 NE, Isanti. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Count 2: Trespass – premises of another, refuse to depart. Fees$280

James Michael Harris, 35, 1510 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Shyane Marie Mensing, 34, 208 14th Ave. NE, Waseca. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 68 days, credit for time served 22 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $2,852.97. Fees $205.

Matthew Paul Petersen, 46, 104 Hawthorne St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $900. Count 3: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Gerald Leroy Shaffer, 42, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree burglary of a government building – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stay for five years. Local confinement for 156 days, credit for time served 156 days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Count 2: Third-degree burglary – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Brandon Paul Utzka, 39, 2700 3rd Ave. S, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for time served two days. Restitution $638.10. Fees $160.

Jordan Allen VanRyswyk, 35, 117 Adams Ave., Albert Lea. 4/30/20 offense. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Simple robbery – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Third-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stay for five years. Local confinement for 140 days, credit for time served 140 days. Supervised probation for five years. Sentence to service 40 hours. Fees $130. 5/13/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stay for five years. Consecutive with other case. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $130. Count 2: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Mark Allen Will, 62, General Delivery, Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Joseph Michael Flaherty, 50, 1808 Oakland Ave. E, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Jayne Irene Stout, 48, 201 Central Ave. S, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding – 76/60. Fees $60. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Gaige Joseph Luna, 27, 1309 Domm St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ryan Garrett Nowling, 39, 15980 62nd St., Mayer. Count 1: Marijuana in motor vehicle – greater than 1.4 grams – petty misdemeanor. Fees $230. Count 2: Expired driver’s license – over 21. Fees$ 100.

April 15

Jeremy Michael Gordon, 47, 76081 240th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.