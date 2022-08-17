Court dispositions: April 28-May 2, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

April 28

Shanoh Marie Armstrong, 45, 714 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Jacob Joseph Cibert, 32, 9938 18th Ave. NW, Oronoco. 6/13/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – victim one – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 305 days, credit for time served 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Domestic assault – victim two – felony. Dismissed. 7/25/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Dismissed. 8/2/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stay for five years. Local confinement for 51 days, credit for time served 51 days. Fees $205. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Obstructing arrest or legal process – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Alex Patrick Hernandez, 35, 611 Giles Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Bruce Robert Nelson, 70. Count 1: Fifth-degree drug possession – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for time served three days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Barbara Ann Schmidt, 60, 215 N. 1st Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $8.44

Charles David Tuttle, 52, 14496 840th Ave., Glenville. 3/30/21 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 3/16/21 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Ryan Joseph Voelker, 36, 304 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Pharmacy – possess, control, manufacture, sell, furnish, dispense or dispose of hypodermic syringes. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for time served 10 days. Fees $155.

Tracy Alan Haines, 60, 305 Vine Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $405.

Randy Leon Rippentrop, 61, 422 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – Driver must carry proof of insurance. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

April 29

Emilia Garcia Gonzalez, 37, 414 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding – exceed limit 40/30. Fees $40.

Shawn D Haupage, 30, 7575 Cambridge St., Houston, TX. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Charles David Tuttle, 52, 14496 840th Ave., Glenville. 4/28/22 offense. Count 1: Fugitive from Justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Aidan Robert Dezwaan, 19, 702 15th St. SE, Altoona, IA. Count 1: Speeding 103/70. Fees $380.

May 2

Kimberly Ann Ammons, 52, 515 E. 4th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of an order for protection. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days, credit for time served four days. Adult community work service for 20 hours. Supervised probation for two years and three months. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for time served 10 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.