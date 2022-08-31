Court dispositions: May 13-16, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

May 13

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, 1030 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jason Alan Roe, 44, 1020 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. 2/21/20 offense. Count 1: Insurance of a dishonored check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 212 days, credit for 212 days served. Restitution $661.84. Fees $205. 12/30/20 offense. Count 1: Check forgery – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Christian Gutierrez, 26, 337 Hurley St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

May 16

Rigoberto Diaz-G, 47, 122 7th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not the owner must later produce proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Lori Kathleen Farley, 52, 511 4th Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Charles Westley Miller, 53, 822 Clark St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Wah Paw, 37, 1305 Foothill Blvd. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. 13 days credit for time served through 4/27/22. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Keith Alexander Cooper, 67, 88435 340th St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 360 days, credit for 15 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $400. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Registration – intent to escape tax – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Misdemeanor uninsured vehicle. Dismissed.

Gage Travis Gourhan, 27, 2500 Alexander St. SW, Owatonna. Count 1: Falsely reporting crime – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 51 days served.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.