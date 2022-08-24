Court dispositions: May 5-10, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

May 5

Lacey Beth Wellentin, 37, 825 Front St., Mankato. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for time served 52 days. Fees $205.

Anthony Neil Aitken, 59, 388 Broadway S, Alden. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Wilmer Antonio Orellana Pinto, 36, 1236 4th St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding – 80/70. Fees $40.

Thomas Lee Beenkeen, 64, 78400 265th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $1,080.

Franklin Mauricio Gurerra Gurerra, 24, 8353 Cedros Ave., Panama City, CA. Count 1: Speeding 87/70. $140. Count 2: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

May 6

Demi Raelynn Trevino, 31, 1523 Clark St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for one year and six months. Fees $75.

Nicolas Allen OIson, 18, 2004 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 or more. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005.

Hillary Renee Schneider, 34, 406 E 5th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

May 9

Delfino Gustavo Ambriz-Becerra, 36, 914 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree sale of methamphetamine – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for seven years. Fees $500.

Anthony Nick Barela, 31, 1214 Wedgewoood Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Ehta Kabaw, 22, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605.

Fellen Elisa Rietsema, 37, 1519 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for time served two days. Fees $300.

Brandon Lee Crews, 31, 10367 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: Second-degree felony assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Third-degree felony assault. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stay two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 48 days, credit for time served 48 days. Fees $205. Count 3: Criminal damage to property – first-degree felony. Dismissed.

Jorge Vidal Martinez-Reyes, 37, 205 11th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $80. Count 3: Ignition interlock – tampers, circumvents or bypasses device. Dismissed.

Jonathan Carlson Myer, 28, 6001 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village, CO. Speeding 94/70. $220.

Myo Naing, 29, 1501 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kevin Harvey Portwine, 49, 1402 N. Walnut. Colfax, IA. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for five years. Victim assist – DPS Officer $900. Fees $155.

May 10

Latasha Marie Beighley, 27, 940 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1:Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

David Michael Morales Jr., 19, 53 School St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $350. Count 2: Speeding 80/55. $70.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.