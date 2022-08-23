Drive-by shooting reported in Albert Lea and other reports

Police are investigating after a reported drive-by shooting Monday night at 104 Ermina Ave. in Albert Lea.

According to police, approximately five shots were fired into the house from a handgun.

The suspects are believed to be known to the victim.

One minor injury was reported, though it is unknown if it is related to the rounds being fired.

Police received a report of an unrelated possible drive-by shooting at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at 2405 Ethel Ave. In that instance a broken window was reported, as well as damage to five vehicles.

Truck reported stolen

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Monday of a U-Haul that was reported rented but never returned from June at 1725 E. Main St.

Truck broken into

A truck was reported broken into at 4:57 p.m. Monday at 77847 209th St. in Albert Lea. About $1,550 in items were reported stolen.