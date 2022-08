Duplicate Bridge is played at the Senior Center in Austin, at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven teams played both sessions.

Tuesday winners:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Loren Cleland and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Wednesday winners:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson