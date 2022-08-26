East Main Street slated to open next week

The following updates were given this week by the city of Albert Lea on construction projects taking place in the city:

U.S. Highway 65 resurfacing and flood mitigation:

Work this week included:

Concrete driveway and sidewalk work between Newton Avenue and the channel bridge

Curb and gutter, median and concrete sidewalk work between Garfield Avenue and Ulstad Avenue

Installation of light pole bases between Garfield Avenue and Morningside Road

Paving of the intersection improvements between Fenton Avenue and Prospect Avenue

The paint striping between Newton Avenue and the channel bridge was scheduled for Friday, weather pending. While there will still be intermittent lane closures to allow the contractor to complete some miscellaneous work, they anticipate opening this section the middle of next week.

East Main Street resurfacing and trail project:

No work took place this week. The contractor is scheduled to return next week to begin completion of the storm sewer improvements between 777th Avenue and the State Park Road.

Freeborn Avenue and Pillsbury Avenue reconstruction project:

This week the contractor completed the sanitary sewer replacement and began the watermain work on Freeborn Avenue. Anticipated work next week includes sewer and water services, and storm sewer work.