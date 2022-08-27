Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Increased overdoses amongst Albert Lea young adults.

It was devastating to hear the Albert Lea Police Department this week announce on its Facebook page that there had been four overdoses in the last month alone of young adults between 16 and 27, two of which resulted in deaths.

The numbers shine a spotlight on the continuing opioid epidemic in our country, as well as in our own community.

Many have overdosed after taking fake unregulated pills with fentanyl that were made to look like legitimate prescription pills. Without being regulated, these pills have no consistency from batch to batch and can often contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.

The Tribune hopes to shine a further light on this issue in the coming weeks and encourages anyone who has personally been affected by the death of a loved one due to an overdose to reach out if you would be willing to share your story with the community.

This is an issue that is complex and involves many different sectors, and it needs to be talked about more in the community because of its devastating effects.

If your are willing to be a part of this effort, please reach out to Managing Editor Sarah Stultz at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com or 507-379-3433.

To the governor’s authorization of state disaster assistance for Freeborn County.

We were pleased to hear Gov. Tim Walz on Friday authorized emergency assistance for eight counties, including Freeborn County, due to four severe weather and flooding damage events between April 22 and July 5.

In Freeborn County, the heavy rains and flash floods led to damage to several county and township gravel roads and led to flooding for some residents.

The assistance is tied to public infrastructure damages.

With the disaster declaration removed, the state will be responsible for 75% of the repairs to the damages to public infrastructure with the county paying for the remaining share.

While the assistance does not cover individual assistance, we are pleased the assistance is available for public infrastructure costs.

To the anticipated reopening of East Main Street.

The city announced Thursday that East Main Street is likely to open this coming week to motorists after a long summer of reconstruction.

Paint striping was scheduled to take place Friday between Newton Avenue and the channel bridge.

Work is ongoing east of the bridge.

We look forward to taking our vehicles down the road during the week and thank the crews for their work.

We also look forward to seeing how the measures taken to prevent flooding will affect the roadway for years to come.

To the completion of the new water tower downtown.

Though it has been an interesting process to watch, we are glad to see the construction of the new water tower coming to a close downtown.

The new tower when complete was expected to be 179 1/2 feet tall and hold 1 million gallons of water.

We look forward now to when the tower will be painted and fully operational.