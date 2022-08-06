Elections Tuesday for local, state races
Published 9:00 pm Friday, August 5, 2022
The election that will decide who fills the remainder of Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congressional District 1 will be on Tuesday, as well as a collection of primary elections.
Candidates running for the seat include Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger and Republican candidate Brad Finstad, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Haroun McClellan and Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Richard B. Reisdorf.
However, the twist this year is at the same time there is a primary for the District 1 seat that will also feature Ettinger, Finstad, along with Republican Jeremy Munson and Democrats James Rainwater and George H. Kalberer.
There are also primaries for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general. Locally, the following races will be on the ballot:
Freeborn County
District 2
Dawn C. Kaasa
Steve Kluver
Henry Tews
Scott Woitas
Sheriff
Dale Glazier
Ryan Shea
Jeff Strom
Albert Lea
Ward 6
Brian Anderson
Carmen McColley
Nick Ronnenberg
Senate District 23
Gene Dornink, Republican
Lisa Hanson, Republican
Brandon Lawhead, DFL
See the list of polling locations here.