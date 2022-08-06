Elections Tuesday for local, state races

The election that will decide who fills the remainder of Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congressional District 1 will be on Tuesday, as well as a collection of primary elections.

Candidates running for the seat include Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger and Republican candidate Brad Finstad, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Haroun McClellan and Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Richard B. Reisdorf.

However, the twist this year is at the same time there is a primary for the District 1 seat that will also feature Ettinger, Finstad, along with Republican Jeremy Munson and Democrats James Rainwater and George H. Kalberer.

There are also primaries for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general. Locally, the following races will be on the ballot:

Freeborn County

District 2

Dawn C. Kaasa

Steve Kluver

Henry Tews

Scott Woitas

Sheriff

Dale Glazier

Ryan Shea

Jeff Strom

Albert Lea

Ward 6

Brian Anderson

Carmen McColley

Nick Ronnenberg

Senate District 23

Gene Dornink, Republican

Lisa Hanson, Republican

Brandon Lawhead, DFL

See the list of polling locations here.