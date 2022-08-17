Gas line reported cut and other reports

Deputies received a report at 5:14 p.m. Monday of a possible gas line that was cut on a vehicle at 81600 255th St. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for domestic assault, violation

Police arrested Kimberly Rae Starkson, 32, for a misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor violate a restraining order at 6:01 p.m. Monday at 406 Frank Hall Drive.

1 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Mark Todd Bartness, 55, on Faribault County warrants at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday at 206 Main St. in Manchester.

1 held on domestic charge

Deputies held Tiffany Jo Shively, 29, on a charge of domestic assault, involving strangulation, after receiving a report of screaming between a male and female at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday at 115 McKinley St. in Manchester.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.