Get Freeborn County election results here
Published 9:08 pm Tuesday, August 9, 2022
The Tribune will be updating results as they come in at the Freeborn County Courthouse.
Precincts reporting (11/43 )
Republican
U.S. District 1 Representative
Brad Finstad: 1,382
Jeremy Munson: 295
Senate District 23
Lisa Hanson: 431
Gene Dornink: 1,254
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Scott Jensen/Matt Birk: 1,405
Joyce Lynne Lacey/Kent Edwards: 136
Bob “Again” Carney Jr./Captain: 83
Secretary of State
Erik van Mechelen: 578
Kim Crockett: 962
Attorney General
Sharon Anderson: 271
Doug Wardlow: 431
Jim Schultz: 882
DFL
U.S. District 1 Representative
James Rainwater: 71
George H. Kalberer: 21
Jeff Ettinger: 1,091
Senate District 23
Brandon Lawhead: 1,047
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan: 1,146
Ole Savior/Julia Parker: 48
Secretary of State
Steve Carlson: 503
Steve Simon: 597
Attorney General
Bill Dahn: 141
Keith Ellison: 1,006
Grassroots Legalize Cannabis
U.S. District 1 Representative
Brian Abrahamson: 8
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Darrell Paulson/Ed Engelmann: 3
Steve Patterson/Matt Huff: 3
Legal Marijuana Now
U.S. District 1 Representative
Richard Reisdorf: 25
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Chris Wright/L.C. Lawrence Converse: 13
James McCaskel/David Sandbeck: 13
Nonpartisan Races
County Commissioner District 2
Steve Kluver: 99
Henry Tews: 187
Dawn Kaasa: 194
Scott Woitas: 214
Sheriff
Ryan Shea: 983
Dale Glazier: 901
Jeffery Strom: 1,087
City Council Ward 6
Nick Ronnenberg: 8
Carnmen McColley: 7
Brian “BJ” Anderson: 14
Special Election U.S. District 1
Haroun McClellan: 34
Richard Reisdorf: 62
Bard Finstad: 1,623
Jeff Ettinger: 1,223