Get Freeborn County election results here

The Tribune will be updating results as they come in at the Freeborn County Courthouse.

Precincts reporting (11/43 )

Republican

U.S. District 1 Representative

Brad Finstad: 1,382

Jeremy Munson: 295

Senate District 23

Lisa Hanson: 431

Gene Dornink: 1,254

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Scott Jensen/Matt Birk: 1,405

Joyce Lynne Lacey/Kent Edwards: 136

Bob “Again” Carney Jr./Captain: 83

Secretary of State

Erik van Mechelen: 578

Kim Crockett: 962

Attorney General

Sharon Anderson: 271

Doug Wardlow: 431

Jim Schultz: 882

DFL

U.S. District 1 Representative

James Rainwater: 71

George H. Kalberer: 21

Jeff Ettinger: 1,091

Senate District 23

Brandon Lawhead: 1,047

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan: 1,146

Ole Savior/Julia Parker: 48

Secretary of State

Steve Carlson: 503

Steve Simon: 597

Attorney General

Bill Dahn: 141

Keith Ellison: 1,006

Grassroots Legalize Cannabis

U.S. District 1 Representative

Brian Abrahamson: 8

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Darrell Paulson/Ed Engelmann: 3

Steve Patterson/Matt Huff: 3

Legal Marijuana Now

U.S. District 1 Representative

Richard Reisdorf: 25

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Chris Wright/L.C. Lawrence Converse: 13

James McCaskel/David Sandbeck: 13

Nonpartisan Races

County Commissioner District 2

Steve Kluver: 99

Henry Tews: 187

Dawn Kaasa: 194

Scott Woitas: 214

Sheriff

Ryan Shea: 983

Dale Glazier: 901

Jeffery Strom: 1,087

City Council Ward 6

Nick Ronnenberg: 8

Carnmen McColley: 7

Brian “BJ” Anderson: 14

Special Election U.S. District 1

Haroun McClellan: 34

Richard Reisdorf: 62

Bard Finstad: 1,623

Jeff Ettinger: 1,223