Glenville Days happening this weekend

Glenville Days, running from Thursday through Sunday, has a variety of activities for everyone in the family.

Aug. 11 at Glenville Beach

• 6 p.m.: Make & Take Paint Night with Rural Farmstead (pre-registration required)

• 6 p.m.: women’s volleyball tournament

• concessions

• swimming open until 8 p.m.

Aug. 12 on Main Street

• Food vendors (Smokin’ Barrel BBQ, Brunos, Chill Joy, Casper’s Bubba’s Bar & Grill)

• 6:30 p.m.: Little King & Queen Contest

• 6:45 p.m.: Bike giveaway

• 7 p.m.: Egg toss and minnow races

• 7:30 p.m.: Dance for kindergarten through sixth-grade students at the elementary school (proceeds go towards the sophomore class)

• 8 p.m. to midnight: Smokescreen Band (cost is $10 for admission or $15 for a weekend pass)

Aug. 13

• 8 a.m.: River Run 5K walk/run (registration starts at 7 a.m. at the park)

• 8 a.m.: Carp fishing contest (signup at stage), with a 2 p.m. weigh in

• 10:30 a.m.: Parade (sign up at city hall)

• 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car, bike and tractor show (registration from 9 to 11 a.m.)

• 11 a.m.: Food vendors will be on Main Street

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free park activities

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out: 4-H concessions under the pavilion in the park

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: DC Chassis Dyno (in the Produce State Bank parking lot)

• Noon: Free non-sanctioned pedal tractor pull for children 4 to 11 (sign up at 11:30 a.m. at the basketball court)

• 1 p.m.: Bar bean bag tournament at Bubba’s Bar & Grill

• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Bingo under the tent next to the Legion (if raining will be inside)

• 2 p.m.: Bike giveaway at WFLA Lodge 44 brick hall (basketball court at park)

• 2:15 p.m. Kickball tournament (signup deadline of 2 p.m.) (proceeds go to the junior class)

• 4 to 7 p.m.: Something Country band plays

• 7:45 p.m.: Raffle winners announced

• 8 p.m. to midnight: Skitzo Fonik band will play (cost is $10 for admission or $15 for a weekend pass).

Aug. 14

7 to 11 a.m. or until it’s gone: Breakfast will be served with a freewill donation (proceeds go to the junior class)

9 a.m.: community church service in the park

Noon: Coed softball tournament

Swimming at the beach