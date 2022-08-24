Hy-Vee featured on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 List for Minnesota

Hy-Vee Inc. announced it is featured on Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022 for Minnesota, which was published online today. The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. Across 25 industry sectors, only 1,380 companies were ranked among the top employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

“As a retailer for more than 90 years, our greatest strength has always been our 80,000 employees who work every day to help make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer. “To show our appreciation, we’ve invested in many competitive benefits for our employees, including an everyday 10% grocery discount, part-time employee insurance, 401(k) plan with matching contribution, tuition assistance and more as we work to become the Best Place to Work and Shop in America. We value our employees and are happy to know that the company’s efforts are being recognized by Forbes.”

Earlier this year, Hy-Vee earned a Great Place to Work® Certification, which is another national recognition program that surveys a company’s employees and measures employee satisfaction. The overall positivity rating that Hy-Vee received further demonstrates that the company is on the right track when it comes to “best places to work” in the U.S.