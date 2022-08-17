Kernel Days celebration this week in Wells

By Kelly Wassenberg

Thursday’s events include a Ron’s Roast Customer Appreciation Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ron’s Plumbing, HVAC & Electric; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Classic Car & Motorcycle Roll-in from 5 to 8 p.m.; and the annual Little Miss Kernel Day Program at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at United South Central High School.

Downtown Wells will host a variety of activities Friday. Wells Depot Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. CCF Bank will host a free lunch with music by Brett Feist from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lions Club will sponsor 55+ bingo at Broadway Apartments. The VFW will also serve a Windsor Chop Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. for $12 per person.

Many other events will take place at Half Moon Park on Friday. At 5 p.m. the Antique Tractor and Machinery Hill, Lions Club Bingo tent, food stands, Hasse Family Petting Zoo and Jaycees Beer Garden open, as well as free giant inflatables and the Ag Inspire Farm Simulator. There will be tractor races and the annual sand volleyball tournament will begin at 6 p.m. From 7 to 10 p.m., Robby Vee and his Rock-N-Roll Caravan will perform, and fireworks are set to go off at dusk.

On Saturday, events will once again be split up between downtown Wells and Half Moon Park.

Registration for the 19th annual Maple Valley Classic Car Club Wells Kernel Day Classic Car Show will start at 8 a.m. downtown. The farmers market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon in the Wells Marketplace parking lot, and the Wells Depot Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a cornhole tournament in the back parking lot of the Wells American Legion at 1 p.m. and a cribbage tournament at VFW with registration at noon and the event starting at 1 p.m.

The Wells municipal swimming pool will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. for free swimming. The nearby Scout House will host an All Boy Scout Reunion from 1 to 3 p.m. Sugar Loom is scheduled to perform at Shepherd’s Inn at 3 p.m.

The Wells Kernel Days Parade will be led by Grand Marshal Brad Heggen at 5 p.m. and will start at State Farm Insurance.

Half Moon Park will provide entertainment throughout the day on Saturday as well. At 8 a.m. the Antique Tractor and Machinery Hill will be open. Food stands will offer breakfast starting at 8 a.m., while the sand volleyball tournament continues and the softball tournament begins. The free inflatables and Ag Inspire Farm Simulator will be open at 10 a.m. The Jaycees Beer Garden and Gaga Ball are slated to start at the 10 a.m. time slot as well.

The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull will be at 10 a.m. at the BevComm Stage, which will host the Little Miss Kernel Talent Show at 1 p.m. and Brett Feist at 7 p.m.

Prairie River Camp will provide face painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lions Club Bingo tent will reopen at noon, and Coins in the Corn will begin at 2 p.m.

After the parade, there will be horse drawn wagon rides and a live performance by Jack Sparrow at the park.

The evening will wrap up with a street dance featuring Skitzofonik at 9 p.m.

Activities will come to a close on Sunday. The VFW Auxiliary will host a breakfast and happy hour from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The softball tournaments will continue at Half Moon Park, and the Lions Golf Tournament will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Wells Golf Course. The Wells Depot Museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schedule of events

Wednesday

7 p.m.: Free movie, Flame Theatre

Thursday

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ron’s Customer Appreciation Lunch, Ron’s Plumbing, HVAC & Electric

5-8 p.m.: VFW Classic Car & Motorcycle Roll-in

7 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel Day Program, USC auditorium

Friday

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Museum Open

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Free lunch featuring music by Brett Feist, CCF Bank

2-4 p.m.: Lions 55+ Bingo, Broadway Apartments.

5-7 p.m.: Windsor Chop Supper, VFW

5 p.m.: Antique Tractor and Machinery Hill open, Half Moon Park

5 p.m.: Lions Club Bingo tent opens, Half Moon Park

5 p.m.: Wells Jaycees Beer Garden opens, Half Moon Park

5 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo, Half Moon Park

5-9:30 p.m.: Free inflatables and Ag Inspire Farm Simulator, Half Moon Park

6 p.m.: Tractor Races, Half Moon Park

6 p.m.: Sand Volleyball Tournament Begins, Half Moon Park

7-10 p.m.: Robby Vee and his Rock-N-Roll Caravan, BevComm Stage at Half Moon Park

Dusk: Fireworks, Half Moon Park

Saturday

8 a.m.: Registration Maple Valley Classic Car Club car show, downtown Wells

8 a.m.: Antique and Machinery Hill open, Half Moon Park

8 a.m.: Food stands open, Half Moon Park

8 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament continues, Half Moon Park

8 a.m.: Softball tournament begins

9 a.m.-noon: Farmers market, Wells Marketplace parking lot

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Museum open

10 a.m.: Jaycees Beer Garden opens, Half Moon Park

10 a.m.: Gaga Ball, Soccer fields at Half Moon Park

10 a.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, BevComm Stage at Half Moon Park

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Giant Inflatables and Ag Inspire Farm Simulator Open

11 a.m.: Cornhole Tournament, Wells American Legion

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Face painting, Half Moon Park

Noon: Registration for Cribbage tournament, 1 p.m. start time

Noon: Lions Club Bingo tent opens

12:30-5 p.m.: Free swimming, Wells Municipal Swimming Pool

1 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel Talent Show, BevComm Stage at Half Moon Park

1-3 p.m.: All Boy Scouts Reunion, Scout House

2 p.m.: Coins in the Corn, Half Moon Park

3 p.m.: Sugar Loom performance, Shepherd’s Inn

5 p.m.: Kernel Days Parade, starts at State Farm Insurance

After the parade: Horse drawn wagon rides, Jack Sparrow performance, food stands open, and other entertainment continues at Half Moon Park

7 p.m.: Brett Feist, BevComm Stage at Half Moon Park

9 p.m.: Wells Jaycees Street Dance featuring Skitzofonik

Sunday

7:30 a.m.-noon: VFW Auxiliary breakfast and happy hour, VFW

8 a.m.: Softball tournament continues, Half Moon Park

9:30 a.m.: Lions Golf Tournament, Wells Golf Course

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wells Museum open