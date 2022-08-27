Letter: My Point of View column was unacceptable

This letter is in response to Ms. Vogt-Erickson’s “My Point of View” column of Wednesday, in which she attempts to put forth an argument in favor of a particular party’s candidates at the expense of our current elected officials who are also on the ballot this election. Ms. Vogt-Erickson appears to utilize personal attacks, family shaming and religious shaming for political gain. This is not acceptable.

Ms. Vogt-Erickson, in her attempt to validate reproductive choice, actually attempts to invalidate the choices of others. She attempts to dictate one person’s reproductive experience as of a higher and acceptable quality while denigrating others. She shames the parental status of both of our elected state officials. This is family shaming. This is not acceptable.

Ms. Vogt-Erickson, in her attempt to validate individual moral choices, actually attempts to invalidate the moral choices of others. She shames our current elected official and takes the liberty to ordain his view as “extreme religious beliefs”; and she even decrees his family’s reproductive choices as due to these “extreme religious beliefs.” This is not true. This is religious shaming. This is not acceptable.

Not only is this religion shaming, it is unsafe. Labeling others as extremist opens them up to attack from those who will react to that label. In reality, every elected official brings their own religious concepts to office. And, this elected official’s religious beliefs actually represent a large number of constituents. When an individual labels another as a religious extremist because their views are different from that individual, it itself is an extremist position. These contradictions in logic alone are obvious. This is not acceptable.

Ms. Vogt-Erickson has crossed the line in expressing her point of view. Her position consists of personal attacks, family shaming and religious shaming, and all for political purposes. This is not acceptable. It may seem we live on different planets at times, but in reality, we live in the same society. When freedom of speech turns to personal attacks, the line must be drawn in opposition. We must demand respectful dialogue of one another in our society. These elected officials will never be found lashing out in disrespect. They deserve the same.

Albert Lea Tribune, you are also accountable for publishing this article. Is this just another example of free-for-all attacks against candidates and elected officials? This must be addressed. Elected officials and candidates already pay a price for serving and running to serve. They don’t need this type of treatment on top of it. This is not acceptable. An apology and a change in behavior is in order.

Jill Marin

Albert Lea