Letter: One man’s opinion on the state of this country

I am a proud American, a Constitutional conservative with a tad of Libertarian mixed in.

It has been sometime since I have written. Watching our senile president dancing to the tune of the radical left has been too depressing. I found that I did not enjoy writing any longer.

I probably send more time following the news than 95% of the population. My obsession with current events began 77 years ago when I received my first Weekly Reader. I was totally mesmerized. My father kept the radio tuned to major news networks, and I become addicted. I will not pretend to be an expert; I am just a concerned citizen.

Currently I find it very difficult to separate truth from fiction. While much of what I listen to and read is conservative biased, I do follow CNN and MSNBC and social media enough to realize most of what they broadcast is not news but radical anti-American propaganda.

Social media is also complicit. Social media claims to be unbiased, but tell that to the thousands who have been blocked because of conservative postings or for simply questioning actions taken by our government. Be aware Big Brother knows the content of every post you make.

I suspect less than 10% of all Democrats support the anti-American hate currently being spewed by the radical left. The other 90% vote for Democrats because it is tradition, for the handouts, are following union directives, have been indoctrinated by our educational system or listen to and believe the propaganda pumped out by MSM.

A radical splitter group consisting of less than 5% of the population is leading America down a very dark, dangerous rabbit hole. There are many examples of small, radical groups overthrowing governments, while the average man stood by assuming “It can’t happen here.”

Biden is a frail, ineffective leader, a total embarrassment on the world stage. America is viewed as weak and incompetent and has become one of the most corrupt nations in the free world. This corruption extends to the upper levels of most government agencies.

There is a group of billionaire elites in this country pushing for a Socialist One World Order. They are cooperating with rich elites around the world to accomplish that goal. America will not be the dominate leader of this New World Order, but will finance it. These individuals spend billions to elect radicals willing to implement their globalist goals. Many, if not most, of our elected officials both conservative and liberal are beholden to these elites. Campaign donations come with strings attached.

It will be difficult to change course. Even if we were to elect a conservative president, Congress and Senate, 95% of federal government employees support liberal causes. They are members of government unions and will be almost impossible to terminate. These are the “worker bees” who recommend, draft, interpret and enforce all legislation passed by Congress. In other words they run the country! The swamp must be drained!

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea