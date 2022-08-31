Letter: Support Albert Lea Civic Music

Recently I submitted a national application to be considered as an outstanding community in support of music education. As a public school music teacher with 30 years in the community, it was my pleasure to report that the Albert Lea area has many strong music programs and opportunities for musical enrichment. One of those long standing opportunities is the Albert Lea Civic Music Association concert series. They are celebrating their 76th season! This year’s concert lineup includes five wonderful concerts with internationally known vocalists, pianists, string trios and woodwind and brass ensembles.

Please consider purchasing a ticket for yourself, your family and even your grandchildren! It is an incredible bargain. You will not find a less expensive ticket anywhere for the quality of music you will be hearing! Even if you cannot attend all five concerts or stay for just half of the concert, the value is still great. As a teacher, I know that exposure to fine music is crucial for the development of young minds. I remember attending those concerts as a youngster and loving every minute.

As a community we need to support our fine arts organizations and plant the seeds for excellence in our children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.albertleacivicmusic.com or in person at HyVee, Arcadian Bank and at the CVB. Hope to see you there!

Email newsletter signup

Diane Heaney

Albert Lea