Letter: Thanks for those who made annual Art and Garden Tour a success

The Albert Lea Art Center would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who participated in our annual Art and Garden Tour.

We have received many great comments from the community. It involved some driving, but was well worth the drive. Some have said “best ever.”

Thanks to the gardeners, artists and many volunteers who helped make our tour a success.

We are always looking for those who are willing to share their gardens big or small.

Beth Tostenson

Co-chairwoman

Art and Garden Tour