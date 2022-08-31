Letter: Thanks to local business for fixing our vehicle

We are a mobile veterinary clinic based in Minneapolis providing affordable spay/neuter services around the state. We had a clinic in Albert Lea on Monday, and on arrival we noticed the bracket holding the exhaust pipe for our truck was broken and the pipe was almost touching the ground. It was definitely not safe to drive the vehicle back to Minneapolis, and we were considering canceling our clinic scheduled in another city the next day. North Bridge Auto Plaza was just around the corner, so we walked over and explained the situation. They were more than willing to help on a moment’s notice and offered to take a look at the end of the day when we’d finished surgery. When we arrived, they came out right away to assess the problem and proceeded to fix it on the spot. We were incredibly grateful for their help — they saved our evening and our upcoming clinic! Not only that, the very generous manager donated this service to our organization free of charge. The people working at North Bridge Auto Plaza have hearts of gold! Thank you so much from the MN SNAP team!

Dr. Emily Aslesen

Minnesota Spay Neuter Assistance Program (MN SNAP)