Letter: The personal attacks must stop

I realize that the abortion issue is an emotional one for people on both sides. However, when that emotion spills over into ad hominem attacks by a regular contributor to this paper, it has gone too far.

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson’s opinion column from Aug. 24 did just that. She crossed the line and should apologize to Rep. Peggy Bennett and Sen. Gene Dornick. Bennett was referred to as the “designer dog mom,” thus apparently has no business stating her pro-life position because she has never actually been a mother. It gets even worse: Due to the fact that Sen. Dornick is the father of 12 biological children, he is a “religious extremist” in Erickson’s view. These are insulting ad hominem attacks against two very fine people that have no place in civil discourse.

As far as Erickson’s rant against the overturning of Roe v Wade, she listed three very rare examples of why it was a bad idea. The fact that real lives have been saved every day since this decision is never considered by the far left. The fact that Planned Parenthood’s own research arm, The Guttmacher Institute, says that only 1 to 3% of abortions are performed out of medical necessity while over 90% are done for social or economic reasons (convenience). But then what do I know? In her own totally absurd words, I’m just an “old-timey patriarchal pro-profit member of the GOP trying to force the low wage workforce to reproduce itself.”

We can disagree on this issue, but can we please stop with the personal attacks?

Scott Bute

Alden