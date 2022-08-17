Letter: Trump has proved his statement true

I remember a Trumpster speaking to me and saying about Trump, “He says what he means and means what he says.” Well this was probably about the only true thing Trump might have said. Do you remember when Trump said he could walk down Sixth Avenue in New York City and shoot someone and his popularity would go up. Well guess what? He has proven his point. He incited all those weak-minded Trumpsters to go to the Capitol and invade it on Jan. 6. Several people lost their lives that day. Now you would think Trump would lose his popularity. Not according to the polls. It is hard to believe there are so many weak-minded people walking among us who close their eyes to common sense. Another time something similar like this took place was back in the ’80s. Charley Manson ordered his cult members to go to Sharon Tate’s house and kill her and all her friends. They did and were all found guilty along with Charley. Charley died a couple years ago in jail. He had come up for parole several times but was rejected. He was rejected for his ability to insight weak-minded people to do his bidding. Fox News makes up every excuse it can think of to excuse Trump for his misgivings. If you talk to someone who is affixed on Fox News, you are talking to a person who can’t think for themselves. They need someone to tell them how and what to think and do. So remember these people walk among us. And I didn’t forget. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea