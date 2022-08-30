Man charged in standoff, shooting at Shady Oaks to stand trial next week

The Albert Lea man who allegedly shot three people in a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020 will stand trial next week in Freeborn County District Court.

The trial for Devin Matthew Weiland, 22, is slated to begin with jury selection on Tuesday morning and could continue after that for almost two weeks through Sept. 16.

Weiland and his lawyers, as well as lawyers for the prosecution, appeared in court with Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann on Monday for a pre-trial hearing to tie up any loose ends before the trial.

Some of the issues discussed included Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. Brendan Carr, who the defense plans to call as a witness, COVID-19 procedures that will be in place during the trial and whether to allow still cameras or video cameras in the courtroom.

After the prosecution spoke out against allowing the cameras, Hormann ordered no cameras would be allowed during the trial. In Minnesota, all parties have to agree to have cameras in the courtrooms during criminal trials.

Weiland faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the shooting.

Court documents state investigators estimate Weiland reportedly fired 90 rounds during the eight-hour standoff at the apartment complex Nov. 29, 2020.

Prosecutors have said he summoned law enforcement to the apartment complex that morning at 2:18 a.m. for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area. When the first officer arrived, Weiland began firing shots out the window from his apartment on the third floor, striking that officer in the chest with a rifle. Two others were later injured, including one resident who left the building because he was concerned about his vehicle, and a second, who lived across the street and left in his car to drive to work.

Former Freeborn County District Court Judge Steve Schwab found Weiland competent to stand trial in April.