March 17, 2004 – Aug. 1, 2022

OWATONNA, Minn. – Maren Worman, 18, Owatonna, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 1, in her home.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m., with a time of memory sharing at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.

Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home.