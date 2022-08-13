Market presents basket winner

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 12, 2022
Submitted
Kathleen Bleckeberg (right) of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Cindy Golbuff with the basket of goodies she won in the August 3 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies from the market vendors. Provided
