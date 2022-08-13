Market presents basket winner

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 12, 2022

By Submitted

Kathleen Bleckeberg (right) of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Cindy Golbuff with the basket of goodies she won in the August 3 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies from the market vendors. Provided

More News

Former educator says she could bring insight if elected to the school board

Pelican Breeze celebrating 25 years

Districts prepare for start of new school year with various staff hiring needs 

Community Theatre announces new season  

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials