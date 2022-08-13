Marriage licenses: July 2022

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in July 2022:

Jacob Allen Songstad of 7320 530th Ave. in Bricelyn, and Ashley Wednesday Graham of 62 School St. in Alden.

Gary Dean Blake and Rochelle Alice Van Wyngeeren, both of 1308 Spartan Ave. in Albert Lea.

Daniel David Barnick and Amanda Marie Nicholson, both of 1615 Stevens St. in Albert Lea.

Raevyn Leah Knudtson and Lane Isaac Anderson, both of 201 11th St. S in Northwood, Iowa.

Jerry Lee Collins and Angela Dawn Obermeyer, both of 1404 Swanhill Dr. in Albert Lea.

Travis John Benshoof and Elizabeth Jane Rustan, both of 6265 W 46th Place in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Krista Maren Mathiason and Eric Dane Johnson, both of 2304 E Mews Rd. in Gilbert, Arizona.

Lowell Aaron Hauan of 1201 Garfield Ave. #17 in Albert Lea, and Zita Marie Smith of 1201 Garfield Ave. #10 in Albert Lea.

Christopher Terriell Thomas and Laura Ann Wesman, both of 30 3rd St. in Twin Lakes.

Mark William Stahl and Fellen Elisa Rietsema, both of 1519 Sheridan St. in Albert Lea.

Thomas Paul Kleinschrodt and Kristina Marie Iverson, both of 2304 Wildwood Cir. in Albert Lea.

Justin Michael Simmons and Alexis Catherine Anderson, both of 1609 Seath Dr. in Albert Lea.

Holly Ruth Stene of 202 Birch Ave. S in New Richland, and Marshall Dale Pederson of 212 1st St. NE in Geneva.

Anthony Neil Aitken and Kelly Bell Moore, both of 388 S Broadway in Alden.

Jennifer Anne Johnson and Terrance Gregory Schaefer, both of 210 North 9th Ave. in Albert Lea.