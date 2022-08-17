Mavis L. Westergaard

Mavis Westergaard, age 82 of Oakland, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 14, 2022. Mavis had a very strong faith and was a proud family woman, but her love of their family farm was not far behind. Her family called her daily life on the farm, “her living her dream”, which she spent raising their five children, working, gardening, riding the golf cart, caring for her horse, and admiring the birds and other wildlife. Her parents and siblings meant the world to her as well. Preceded in death by parents, Christopher & Dorothy Engebretson; granddaughter, Nicole Lynn Fett; siblings, Diane Benson, Lloyd Engebretson and Clifford Engebretson. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, Eldar Westergaard; children, Carol (Greg) Pearse, Linda (Wayne) Fett, Julie (Keith) Osmonson, Cindi (Fred) Friedl, Jason Westergaard; grandchildren, Brittany Pearse, Briana (Erik) Dillon, Nathan (Kenzie) Fett, Kristi Fett (Dylan Gooder), Rachael, Tyler, Kristina, & Courtney Osmonson, Alex, Eric, & Andrew Friedl; great-grandchildren, Maylin, Caiden, Carson, Ella; siblings, Darlene (Richard) Jordahl, Lorraine (Bill) Goette, Glorian (Jerry) Hamson, Connie (Jan) Engebretson; and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 3PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea with visitation beginning at 2PM. Immediately following the service, Mavis will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.